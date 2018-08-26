A mass shooting during a video game tournament in the US state of Florida has left at least four people dead, a source has said.

The person who opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing shopping centre died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon that the suspect, a white male whose identity authorities are still seeking to confirm, had died.

He did not elaborate but said the shooting site had since been secured.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Several other people were taken to hospitals.

Sounds of the shooting were captured as the gaming tournament was being live-streamed.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Authorities said they have finished clearing the scene and there were no additional suspects.

Mr Williams said the suspect was dead at the scene and they are still working to identify the male.

Mr Williams did not give any details on the number of people killed or wounded.

Earlier sheriffs tweeted to say: “Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. Stay away”.

The Coast Guard patrols the St Johns River outside The Jacksonville Landing (Laura Heald/AP)

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding.

“Swat is doing a methodical search inside The Landing.

“We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

The centre contains restaurants and shops along the St Johns River.

The GLHF Game Bar at the Landing was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the time of the shooting.