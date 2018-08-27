A cider maker has opened its “bucket for a bottle” appeal for unwanted home-grown apples and pears.

Thistly Cross said it is open to donations which it will hand-press into juice to be matured into cider.

The brewer is offering to swap donations over 7kg for cider and beer.

WE WANT your apples, and we'll THANK YOU with CIDER! It's a #winwin for everyone, so for all the details, check out our blog post. Help us rescue and press as many ripe, clean apples as possible! #apples4cider #branchtobottle #thistlycrosscider #apples https://t.co/RJkH4EIxOf pic.twitter.com/BDY8L6bJLU — Thistly Cross Cider (@ThistlyCross) August 23, 2018

The yearly appeal first started in an attempt to reduce waste with many locally grown apples going unused.

The company said: “One of the things that make Thistly Cross Cider so unique is its blend of Scottish heritage apples, hand-pressed at their Cidershed in the heart of East Lothian – continuing a proud tradition of using apples grown across the country from a wide range of sources, including local schools, professional apple growers, estate and farm owners and the general public.

“In previous years, the ‘Bucket for a Bottle’ scheme has resulted in hundreds of tonnes of apples, and Thistly are hoping to top that with this year’s #apples4cider campaign.”