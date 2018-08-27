Football matches are normally called off if the pitch is waterlogged – except in the Cotswolds.

Two teams braved chilly water to take part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

The 30-minute game was played out between Bourton Rovers 1st XI and 2nd XI.

Some great pictures from todays Football in the River. May take a while to post them.#footballintheriver #bourtonroversfootballclub #bourtononthewater #riverfootball #bankholiday Posted by Bourton Rovers Football Club on Monday, August 27, 2018

Several hundred spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the spectacle.

The annual bank holiday five-a-side clash takes place in the ankle-deep water of the River Windrush.

It is not clear how the idea of playing a football match in a river first arose, but the tradition has reportedly been going strong for around 100 years.

The match, which raises funds for Bourton Rovers, regularly draws large crowds – and fans are advised to wear waterproofs if they plan to stand close to the side of the “pitch”.

A player takes a fall in the River Windrush (Ben Birchall/PA)

Monday’s match ended 3-2 to the 2nd XI, who scored a late winner after going 2-1 down in the second half.

The goal of the game came from a spectator who was sat watching from the wall of a nearby pub.

The ball flew off the pitch into the crowd, hit the spectator’s head and rebounded into the 2nd XI’s goal, leaving keeper Danny Way stranded.

The ref keeps a close eye on the game (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jack Galpin, who refereed the game dressed as a woman, said afterwards: “It was a really good game. I didn’t need that rugby tackle at the end and I wasn’t that cold until I went under the water.

“It was such a good header from the spectator. It was a really good turnout and excellent crowd. Roll on next year. I might have a game next year.”