US President Donald Trump has said he respects John McCain’s “service to our country” and has signed a proclamation to fly the US flag at half-staff until the senator’s burial.

The flag at the top of the White House flew at half-staff over the weekend but was raised on Monday and then lowered again amid criticism.

Mr Trump and Mr McCain have feuded for years. Mr Trump tweeted about Mr McCain after his death on Saturday but has passed up several chances to comment publicly on the Arizona senator.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Mr Trump said in a written statement on Monday that he has asked vice president Mike Pence to speak at a ceremony honouring Mr McCain at the capitol on Friday.

The president also says he has agreed to the McCain family’s request for military transportation of Mr McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington.