Police made more than 260 arrests at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend.

As of 5.45pm on Monday 125 arrests had been made on the day, including 25 for possession of an offensive weapon and 74 for drugs offences.

On Sunday officers made 133 arrests and recovered 16 knives at the event in west London, Scotland Yard said.

They detained 42 people on drugs offences, 20 on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and seven on public order offences.

Police search people at the carnival in west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Two were arrested on suspicion of sexual offences, three for common assault and 12 on suspicion of possessing psychoactive drugs.

British Transport Police said its officers made nine arrests on Sunday.

On both days the festivities came to a halt as thousands of people paid tribute to Grenfell Tower victims.

At 3pm on Monday, revellers marked 72 seconds of silence in memory of the 72 people who died following the fire in June last year.

The tower block is within half a mile of the parade route.

A Section 60 order will be in place on Monday, 27 Aug across the #NottingHillCarnival geographical area for a further 15 hours, between 09:00hrs until 23:59hrs. https://t.co/AVULQ5S520 pic.twitter.com/FXp7g12e2g — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 27, 2018

Police were operating with enhanced stop-and-search powers in a bid to crack down on violence.

Scotland Yard imposed a Section 60 order across the carnival area between 9am and 11.59pm on both days.

The order allowed officers to search people if they believed they were carrying offensive weapons or in anticipation of violence.

On Monday the police presence was very visible, with officers wearing high-visibility vests stopping and searching men and women of all races as they walked along the pedestrianised streets.

But the police seemed in good spirits, stopping from time to time to high-five revellers, and acting as guides.

The bank holiday weekend event was policed by the highest number of officers in six years (John Stillwell/PA)

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said: “On Sunday, my officers along with colleagues from the British Transport Police arrested 133 individuals for a range of offences and 20 weapons were seized, including knives.

“I am confident that the Section 60 order imposed yesterday prevented these dangerous items being brought to carnival, and based on the intelligence at my disposal, I consider it proportionate and necessary to ensure a safe carnival today.”

The bank holiday weekend event was policed by the highest number of officers in six years.

Almost 7,000, some from the Metropolitan Police’s newly formed Violent Crime Task Force, were policing Monday’s event to “combat the threat of violent crime”.

This was up from 6,100 at the less busy family day on Sunday.

Undercover police and officers from firearms and dog units were in place.

After a wave of violent crime in the capital in recent months, Scotland Yard announced knife arches had been placed at “strategic points” along the route to help reassure people about their safety.