Warnings over smog’s impact on intelligence, allegations over foul play by schools during exam season and concerns over violent crime make headlines on Tuesday.

New research suggests air pollution is causing a “huge” reduction in intelligence, in addition to other physical health effects, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 August 2018: High pollution levels 'causing huge reduction in intelligence' pic.twitter.com/MIWwg90JVl — The Guardian (@guardian) August 27, 2018

Claims that thousands of weak-performing state school pupils were excluded during GCSE exams to “game” the system lead The Times.

Tomorrow's Times front page: Weak pupils expelled as heads ‘game’ exam tables pic.twitter.com/JSEDe8kIiJ — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 27, 2018

The i leads with an announcement by the Prime Minister that the UK aid budget will be used to help British businesses invest in Africa after Brexit.

Tuesday's front page: Britain's Brexit pledge to Africa, as UK aid budget used to help private companies invest in Africa #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hVR24iQ2wT — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 27, 2018

Meanwhile, in a blow to Theresa May, French president Emmanuel Macron has ruled out Brexit compromises that risk the EU “unravelling”, The Independent reports.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Macron refuses to rescue May’s Chequers plan #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lnFmWrw8wD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 27, 2018

The Financial Times focuses on a preliminary trade deal struck between the US and Mexico that Donald Trump lauded as “incredible”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 28 https://t.co/mWz8qcrgcC pic.twitter.com/IfvSRT71Nv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 27, 2018

The Daily Mail leads with a report by former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith’s think-tank that calls for stop and search to be used with greater frequency to tackle gang-related violent crime.

MAIL: Beat gang violence with more stop and search #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/G4Ym5VshFe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 27, 2018

Meanwhile the Daily Express says it has uncovered figures that show a surge in violent crime against elderly people.

The Daily Telegraph leads with allegations Labour MP Khalid Mahmood, the shadow Europe minister, used taxpayer money to gag a Jewish assistant.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour MP used taxpayers' money to gag Jewish aide' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nuYM2vcIpI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 27, 2018

A police sergeant is suing senior officers for £250,000 after he came under fire from live bullets during a training exercise, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: A police sergeant is suing his bosses for £250,000 after he was forced to dodge live bullets during weapons training https://t.co/JLdH6nTvmK pic.twitter.com/XxZXuDxbQs — The Sun (@TheSun) August 27, 2018

The Daily Mirror leads with warnings that extreme winter and summer weather will push up food prices.

The scorching weather has also hit pig farmers, driving up the price of bacon, the Daily Star reports.