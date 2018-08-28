Russian president Vladimir Putin typically seeks out exciting, rugged, and sometimes shirtless activities for his summer holidays.

This year, he was more laid back.

Mr Putin’s break was less action-packed than previous holidays (AP)

One summer, Mr Putin took a dive in the Black Sea, only to allegedly discover an ancient container, called an amphora.

Famously, he once galloped on a horse across a mountain creek, bare-chested.

Mr Putin and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu (AP)

This year, Russia’s 65-year-old leader returned to one of his favourite holiday spots: the far-flung wilderness of Siberia’s remote Tyva region.

Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president had spent last weekend hiking in the mountains and taking in the views with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia’s main intelligence agency, the FSB.

Mr Putin strikes a more relaxed pose on his holidays (AP)

Photos released by the Kremlin showed Mr Putin walking, examining plants with Mr Shoigu and riding in a boat on the Yenisey River.