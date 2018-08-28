France’s high-profile environment minister, former TV personality Nicolas Hulot, has unexpectedly announced his resignation live on national radio, dealing a blow to the lofty green ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.

A clearly emotional Mr Hulot made his frustrations clear over what he said was France’s slow pace of progress on green issues.

The long-standing environmental advocate told France Inter radio that he no longer wants to give the impression “that we’re up to standard on these issues, and so I am deciding to quit the government”.

Mr Hulot’s appointment had been seen as a coup for Mr Macron (AP)

Recruiting Mr Hulot to his government had been a coup for Mr Macron.

Losing him, just as the government is resuming work after France’s August holidays, will likely force a government reshuffle and provoke questions about whether Mr Macron is as committed to environmental issues as he claims.