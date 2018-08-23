This is the moment a shopper becomes a hero as he protects two small children from gunfire.

As shots were fired at the glass-fronted store in New Mexico, the man put himself between the gunman and the children.

The heroic act was caught by the store’s video camera. The incident can be seen from two different angles in the same screen.

Anyone can act brave, but only a few will act on their bravery and protect. Watch as this unidentified man takes two children in his arms and shields them with his body as shots were fired in their direction. As he went to the ground, he also positioned his body over a woman who was already laying down. Without hesitation, this man protected three lives. Thank you sir for your bravery.The video you are watching is from two different angles of security footage. Posted by Espanola Police Department on Friday, August 24, 2018

The man bundles the children on to the floor and into an aisle, out of reach of the storefront.

In a post on Facebook, Espanola Police Department explained: “This unidentified man takes two children in his arms and shields them with his body as shots were fired in their direction.

“As he went to the ground, he also positioned his body over a woman who was already laying down. Without hesitation, this man protected three lives. Thank you sir for your bravery.”

Meanwhile, off-duty firefighter Enrico Trujillo was shielding another woman from the same bullets near the store’s front door.

Public Servants are Never Off-Duty! Off-duty Española firefighter, Enrico Trujillo, reacts to gunfire by shrouding a customer with his body. His immediate reaction was to protect. Great job Firefighter Trujillo! Posted by Espanola Police Department on Thursday, August 23, 2018

The police force wrote on Facebook: “His immediate reaction was to protect. Great job Firefighter Trujillo!”