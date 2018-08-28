Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are under way in Detroit.

Well-wishers are arriving at the culturally significant Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, where the Queen of Soul’s body is lying in state.

Aretha Franklin’s coffinWellwishers see Aretha Franklin’s coffin (Paul Sancya/AP)
Aretha Franklin News GuideMemorial items at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit (Paul Sancya/AP)
Police help with a barricade at the museumPolice help with a barricade at the museum (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Aretha FranklinFelicia Phillips, Alice Howard, Rochelle Hampton and Imogene King-Dugan sing as they wait in line (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Aretha FranklinThe museum is where civil rights heroine Rosa Parks lay in repose after her death in 2005 (Paul Sancya/AP)
Aretha FranklinIt was the largest black museum in the US until the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington DC in 2016 (Paul Sancya/AP)
Queuing at the museumMourners brought along their own memorabilia (Paul Sancya/AP)