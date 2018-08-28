Two days of public viewings for Aretha Franklin are under way in Detroit.

Well-wishers are arriving at the culturally significant Charles H Wright Museum of African American History, where the Queen of Soul’s body is lying in state.

Wellwishers see Aretha Franklin’s coffin (Paul Sancya/AP)

Memorial items at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit (Paul Sancya/AP)

Police help with a barricade at the museum (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Felicia Phillips, Alice Howard, Rochelle Hampton and Imogene King-Dugan sing as they wait in line (Carlos Osorio/AP)

The museum is where civil rights heroine Rosa Parks lay in repose after her death in 2005 (Paul Sancya/AP)

It was the largest black museum in the US until the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington DC in 2016 (Paul Sancya/AP)

Mourners brought along their own memorabilia (Paul Sancya/AP)