A man has admitted trying to kill six children in a hit-and-run that left one teenage girl with a broken neck.

The youngsters, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow, on the afternoon of Saturday March 24, when the incident unfolded.

Gerald Gavan, 22, drove at the innocent youngsters in a silver Vauxhall Astra as he targeted a man who was nearby.

A 14-year-old girl was so seriously injured she had to have immediate surgery.

The man, 21, and the other youngsters caught up in the hit-and-run suffered minor injuries.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, Gavan pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the youngsters and the man.

Gavan will be sentenced on September 25.

Details of the plea were confirmed following the case by police and court officials.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Gerald Gavan has today finally admitted his guilt following a number of months where he tried to evade justice in a cowardly manner.

“This incident which unfolded in the afternoon of Saturday March 24 in Castlemilk was something which will no doubt stay in the minds of the young victims for a long time.

“The injuries sustained by the 14-year-old girl were so serious that she required immediate surgery.

“Thankfully she survived, however the consequences could have been much, much worse.”

He continued: “For anyone to play out retribution or aggression in a public area using a vehicle as a weapon will simply not be tolerated.

“For innocent members of the public to be caught up in this horrendous incident is unacceptable.

“I hope that the fact Gavan has pled guilty has spared the victim’s families the torment of a trial.”