Theresa May faced awkward questions on her record campaigning for Nelson Mandela’s release in the 70s and 80s as she visited the place where the former South African president was held for nearly two decades.

The Prime Minister was repeatedly asked what she did to campaign for Mr Mandela’s freedom during the apartheid era.

Mrs May was asked by Channel 4 News whether she felt “guilty” for not doing more at the time, as she prepared to visit Robben Island.

Mrs May, who is in South Africa as part of a three-day trade mission to the continent, responded: “What I will be feeling when I go to Robben Island is to recognise the immense statesmanship of a man who spent so many years incarcerated and when he came out of that incarceration had that breadth of vision and that calm approach that has enabled South Africa to be built into the country that it is today.”

Asked if she went on any protests at the time, she said: “I think you know full well that I didn’t go on protests.

“But what is important is the work that the United Kingdom government did to ensure that it was able to give support where that support was needed.

She added: “What is important was the support that the UK government was giving at the time. Often support behind the scenes, but in other ways too, to ensure that we saw the result that we did in relation to the ending of Apartheid.”

During her visit to the island, Mrs May was handed a key to open the cell of the man who went on to become South African president.

She was given details about the cell as she stood inside, including what was used as a toilet.

Mrs May signed the guestbook, writing: “It has been a privilege to visit in this year, the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

“His legacy lives on in the hopes and dreams of young people here in South Africa and around the world.”