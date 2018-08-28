Detectives investigating dissident republican terrorism have seized a large quantity of suspected drugs in Northern Ireland.

One man was arrested following the search of a house in Rossnareen Avenue in West Belfast on Tuesday.

PSNI detective inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Following a planned search of a house today suspected cannabis, cocaine and LSD with an estimated street value of £40,000 was seized.”

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply. He has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

The senior detective added: “We are committed to tackling and disrupting criminality linked to violent dissident republicans and bringing terrorism, in all its forms, to an end.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion – we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“Many areas face challenges from organised criminal gangs with paramilitary connections.”

He said those involved in this type of criminality did not represent the interests of the community.

“We will continue to target all paramilitary groups and disrupt their illegal activities, which only serve to blight the communities they operate in.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.