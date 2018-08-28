A wearable robot designed to aid those with mobility issues will be among the new gadgets on show at the IFA technology convention in Berlin later this week.

Korean tech giant LG will use the trade show to exhibit its new CLOi SuitBot, which attaches to a wearer’s legs and can be used in both a seated and standing position.

The mechanism supports the legs, which LG says could offer new levels of mobility to those who need it.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

(LG)

The technology convention, which opens on Friday, will also be the venue for a wide range of other new device announcements from industry heavyweights including Sony, Samsung and Huawei.

Sony is expected to make a range of new product announcements across its home entertainment and audio product lines, something the Japanese manufacturer traditionally does at IFA.

New smartphones, TVs and wearables are likely to be among the new products introduced, with more than 1,800 exhibitors expected on the show floor.

Artificial intelligence and robotics are also likely to be common themes among the announcements made.

It is a long way from the show’s origins, which revolved around a radio technology trade show that began in 1924, before evolving into the consumer electronics trade event it is today.