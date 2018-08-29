A man has been arrested after the doors to a Sikh temple were set alight in a deliberate attack.

The Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Edinburgh suffered smoke damage in Tuesday’s incident.

We have arrested a 49-year-old man as part of our investigation into a suspicious fire at the Sikh temple in Sheriff Brae during the early hours of Tuesday 28th August. Inquiries into this incident are continuing. pic.twitter.com/kUE82w0J47 — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) August 29, 2018

Police and fire crews were called to the temple in Sheriff Brae at around 5am. No-one was injured.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Edinburgh have arrested a 49-year-old man as part of their investigation into a suspicious fire at the Sikh temple in Sheriff Brae during the early hours of Tuesday 28th August.

“Inquiries into this incident are continuing.”

The doors to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Sikh community condemned the suspected attack, and Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was “saddened” by the incident.

The gurdwara, situated in a former church, is the only Sikh centre in the Scottish capital, serving a community of more than 500 people.