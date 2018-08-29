Images have been released of a man who police want to trace after a woman was attacked in a nightclub.

The “distressing” incident took place in Garibaldi’s on Hanover Street, Edinburgh, at around 1.30am on Saturday April 21.

It saw a woman subjected to a serious assault and officers believe the man pictured may have information and urge anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is described as being white, in his 20s or 30s, of slim build, with short dark hair and speaking with a well-spoken Scottish accent.

The images show him wearing a dark suit and tie, with a white shirt and dark dress shoes.

Detective Constable Sara McIntosh said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the woman and an investigation has been ongoing into this incident since April.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information which may be relevant to our enquiries, to contact either us or Crimestoppers anonymously as soon as possible.”