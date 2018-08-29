The Irish Government is to reflect on plans to inaugurate the president on the centenary of the end of the First World War.

November 11 marks Armistice Day, the day after Michael D Higgins’ term in office finishes and the fresh mandate begins.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it was important that Ireland continued to recognise and commemorate the participation of many Irish people in world wars.

He said: “As a country we’ve shown a maturing in relation to this in recent years, which is very welcome in commemorating a range of events in a sensitive manner.”

Signed the Order for Presidential Election 2018 #aras18 Nomination period: 10am, on 30th Aug to 12pm, 26th Sept If more than one successful nomination, polling day Friday 26th Oct & inauguration on 11th Nov Good luck to those putting themselves forward for public service! pic.twitter.com/6aDHoimkPy — Eoghan Murphy (@MurphyEoghan) August 28, 2018

On the clash between the two events, he added: “I’m sure this is something Government will reflect on further, but there is a logistical issue in the need to inaugurate, obviously subject to there being a contest.”

President Higgins can nominate himself for another run for the office and Mr Harris said he would support his election effort.

He said: “I see now there is a growing field of candidates and I wish them luck, a number of county councils have scheduled meetings in coming days to formally nominate a candidate, and I wish them all well.”

On Tuesday, Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy ordered the election be held on October 26.