A farmer has told how his cow helped him propose to his now bride-to-be.

Chris Gospel of Strichen, Aberdeenshire, got down on one knee in a field to ask for Eilidh Fraser’s hand in marriage.

But the 30-year-old did not need to pop the question, as he enlisted the help of Curlytop the cow by writing “will you marry me?” on the animal’s body.

Mr Gospel said: “She was a star. The writing was on the side and as were were walking up she was facing us.

“Eilidh could see something written on the side but not what it was. Curlytop came up to us and then turned.

“By the time Eilidh read it I was down on one knee and proposed.”

The microbiologist said yes and a picture was posted on social media of the ring on her finger, with Curlytop’s message in the background.

Inspiration for the proposal came from a similar stunt Mr Gospel had seen online.

He decided to go ahead with it – despite admitting he was nervous – adding it was “typical” of his sense of humour.

The cow is the 30-year-old bride-to-be’s favourite out of the cattle, as she is “affectionate” and viewed as more like a pet.

Mr Gospel said Curlytop would get an invite to the wedding, but was unsure whether it would be accepted.

He added: “She’s still not forgiven me for writing on her.”