The devastated partner of a mother-of-three who reportedly died after travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery has said she suffered “three heart attacks” during the procedure.

Leah Cambridge, 29, is said to have died after undergoing a “Brazilian butt lift” at a clinic that boasts celebrity clientele.

The procedure, which reshapes the buttocks by transferring fat from areas including the stomach and back, has become an increasingly popular technique for achieving an hourglass figure.

Her partner, Scott Franks, 31, told The Sun: “Leah was under anaesthetic and complications happened due to fat getting deposited in her bloodstream and her oxygen levels fell.

“She was brought back to stable but had three heart attacks and there was nothing they could do.”

Ms Cambridge, a beautician from Leeds, is reported to have travelled to a clinic in the city of Izmir on Sunday for the £3,000 operation after growing paranoid about excess stomach weight from having children.

Mr Franks said he had been left a “broken man” and warned others considering going under the knife to think about the risks.

Neighbours next to the family home described Ms Cambridge as “absolutely stunning”, adding that they believed she had gone to have the treatment against Mr Franks’ wishes.

One woman described the situation as a “tragic waste of life”, saying: “Scott had talked about her going out and getting this ‘Brazilian butt lift’ done, but she didn’t need it, she didn’t.

“He said that he had told her not to go, but you know what it’s like, wives can get round their husbands.

“A few days ago, he told us what had happened and was just stunned. ‘She’s died, she’s died’, he kept saying.”

The huge popularity of curvier celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj has seen some women go to extreme lengths to emulate their hourglass figures.

Advocates of the Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, say it achieves results quickly and recovery is usually fast.

However, experts have warned it carries a risk of serious complications.

Another British woman, Joy Williams, died following “buttock augmentation surgery” in Bangkok, Thailand, in October 2014.

Her wounds became infected, and the 24-year-old, from London, later died under anaesthetic.

In 2011, 20-year-old Claudia Aderotimi, from Hackney, east London, died after having a “buttock-enhancement” procedure at an American hotel.