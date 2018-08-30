An energy drinks ban for under-18s, Alex Salmond’s resignation from the SNP and Brexit make headlines on Thursday.

Children could be banned from buying high-caffeine soft drinks under plans being considered by the Government, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Energy drinks ban for children' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VzcN5rhY8n — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 29, 2018

The Daily Mirror also leads with the proposed ban, with a source telling the paper it is a “question of how, not whether we do it”.

In Scotland, The National leads with the resignation of former first minister Alex Salmond from the SNP as he contests allegations of sexual harassment.

Tomorrow's front page: @AlexSalmond resigns from the SNP to 'avoid party split' and launches crowdfunder to pay for judicial review legal fees pic.twitter.com/lhhCPN2wZb — The National (@ScotNational) August 29, 2018

The Press And Journal reports he offered to quit to avoid “internal division” within the party.

The i also leads with his decision to step down. Mr Salmond said the move was because independence was “more important than any one individual”.

I: Salmond quits SNP after claims of misconduct #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Ky4QF1GNdv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2018

The Times says French president Emmanuel Macron is preparing to tell other EU leaders they should agree to a close relationship with Britain after Brexit.

Tomorrow's Times front page: Make a deal with Britain, Macron tells EU leaders pic.twitter.com/zbHgIgzq5W — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 29, 2018

And the Daily Express says the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has signalled the bloc may be ready to make an offer.

EXPRESS: EU WILL offer special Brexit deal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/BywYkjySzl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 29, 2018

However, the Financial Times highlights Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab’s admission that a deal is unlikely to be struck with the EU by an October target.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 30 August https://t.co/qc5s2M1JX6 pic.twitter.com/sk6h5LB58q — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 29, 2018

In other news, The Guardian says children and young people with mental health issues are being sent long distances for treatment, despite a promise to end the practice, due a lack of beds.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 30 August 2018: Mentally ill children sent hundreds of miles for care pic.twitter.com/C1hajcSJsp — The Guardian (@guardian) August 29, 2018

Figures show a third of prison officers who leave the job quit in the first year, The Independent reports.

The Metro leads with an attack on a police van by crooks on a moped who tried to spring an accomplice.

And The Sun reports on the death of mother-of-three Leah Cambridge, 29, during cosmetic surgery in Turkey.