An energy drinks ban for under-18s, Alex Salmond’s resignation from the SNP and Brexit make headlines on Thursday.
Children could be banned from buying high-caffeine soft drinks under plans being considered by the Government, the Daily Telegraph reports.
The Daily Mirror also leads with the proposed ban, with a source telling the paper it is a “question of how, not whether we do it”.
In Scotland, The National leads with the resignation of former first minister Alex Salmond from the SNP as he contests allegations of sexual harassment.
The Press And Journal reports he offered to quit to avoid “internal division” within the party.
The i also leads with his decision to step down. Mr Salmond said the move was because independence was “more important than any one individual”.
The Times says French president Emmanuel Macron is preparing to tell other EU leaders they should agree to a close relationship with Britain after Brexit.
And the Daily Express says the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has signalled the bloc may be ready to make an offer.
However, the Financial Times highlights Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab’s admission that a deal is unlikely to be struck with the EU by an October target.
In other news, The Guardian says children and young people with mental health issues are being sent long distances for treatment, despite a promise to end the practice, due a lack of beds.
Figures show a third of prison officers who leave the job quit in the first year, The Independent reports.
The Metro leads with an attack on a police van by crooks on a moped who tried to spring an accomplice.
And The Sun reports on the death of mother-of-three Leah Cambridge, 29, during cosmetic surgery in Turkey.
