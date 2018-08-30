Dyson has unveiled plans for a 10-mile test track where its new electric cars will be put through their paces.

The track and other facilities at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire are part of a plan by Dyson to start selling electric cars from 2021.

The company, which was founded by billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson, bought the disused airfield two years ago and has already renovated two hangars at the 517-acre site.

Dyson’s new Hullavington, UK, campus has opened and the automotive team has moved in. But it doesn’t end there. Today Dyson announced the next phase, bringing investment there to £200m. https://t.co/0pudGIxv5Y pic.twitter.com/riKC277e5p — Dyson (@Dyson) August 30, 2018

That redevelopment cost £84 million and the next phase of the airfield’s development would take Dyson’s total investment to £200 million.

About 400 automotive staff are now based at Hullavington and a further three buildings will open in the coming months, offering an additional 161,460 square feet (15,000 square metres) of testing space.

Artist’s impression of Dyson’s new campus at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire (Wilkinson Eyre Architects/PA)

Dyson chief executive Jim Rowan said: “Our growing automotive team is now working from Dyson’s state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield.

“It will quickly become a world-class vehicle-testing campus where we hope to invest £200 million, creating more high-skilled jobs for Britain.

“We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project, strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organisation.”

Inventor Sir James Dyson (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA)

In September last year, Dyson, which is best known for its vacuum cleaners and other domestic appliances, revealed that it has been working on developing an electric vehicle and would be investing £2 billion into the development ahead of the launch in 2021.

Dyson employs more than 12,000 people across the world, with 4,800 working in the UK.

Last year, profits in the Wiltshire-based company surged 27% to a record £801 million.