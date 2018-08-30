A former comprehensive school teacher has been appointed as the next Bishop of Truro.

The Rev Canon Philip Mounstephen, 59, will become the 16th bishop when he is consecrated later this year.

He is currently the executive leader of the Church Mission Society having been ordained in 1988, and is serving in the Dioceses of Oxford and Southwark. He was also the chaplain of St Michael’s Church in Paris.

Prior to ordination, he taught for four years in a rural comprehensive school in Oxfordshire.

Canon Mounstephen is married to Ruth, who is a strategic planner in the charity sector, and they have one adult daughter, Kitty.

He enjoys gardening, travelling and reading, and is a long-time fan of Newcastle United, which he describes as “a triumph of hope over experience”.

Canon Mounstephen has significant family roots in Cornwall with several generations of his ancestors living in Tregony from the mid-18th century, before moving to Truro.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been called to lead the Diocese of Truro in mission and ministry,” Canon Mounstephen said.

“With my family roots in Cornwall, I am very well aware of what a rich Christian heritage we have.

“I rejoice in Cornwall’s strong sense of identity and I look forward under God into leading us in what I hope and pray will be a fruitful and exciting future.”

Canon Mounstephen will succeed The Rt Rev Tim Thornton who was appointed as the Bishop at Lambeth last year.