A Russian lawmaker and singer who was dubbed “the Soviet Sinatra” during his decades-long career has died aged 80.

The Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, said that Iosif Kobzon died on Thursday.

Russian news agencies quoted his assistant as saying the singer’s death resulted from a protracted illness, a typical Russian euphemism for cancer.

Russian singer Iosif Kobzon, right, has died aged 80 (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

Kobzon was diagnosed with cancer a decade ago.

Kobzon’s striking baritone and repertoire of songs about the heroic achievements of the Soviet people helped make him one of Russia’s most popular singers of the 20th century.

He stopped touring over a decade ago but still performed an occasional show until recently.