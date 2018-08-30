A rare copy of the first Beano Book, which pre-dates much-loved comic character Dennis the Menace, has sold at auction for almost double its pre-sale estimate.

The annual, published around the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, had a pre-sale estimate of £1,200 to £1,500 and fetched £2,700 at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk, on Thursday.

A copy of the first ever Beano Book (Andy Newman/PA)

It is the first of 79 Beano annuals published to date and features comic strips, stories and illustrations – but does not include mischief-maker Dennis the Menace, who made his first appearance in 1951.

His pet dog Gnasher was introduced in 1968.

A spread from the first ever Beano Book, which pre-dates Dennis the Menace (Andy Newman/PA)

The weekly Beano comic was first published by Dundee-based DC Thomson in July 1938.

Robert Henshilwood, head of books for Keys, described the Beano as the “archetypal kids’ comic”, adding: “It is very rare to see a copy of the first ever Beano annual, especially in such good condition.”