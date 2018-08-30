A rare copy of the first Beano Book, which pre-dates much-loved comic character Dennis the Menace, has sold at auction for almost double its pre-sale estimate.

The annual, published around the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, had a pre-sale estimate of £1,200 to £1,500 and fetched £2,700 at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk, on Thursday.

First Beano Annual auctionedA copy of the first ever Beano Book (Andy Newman/PA)

It is the first of 79 Beano annuals published to date and features comic strips, stories and illustrations – but does not include mischief-maker Dennis the Menace, who made his first appearance in 1951.

His pet dog Gnasher was introduced in 1968.

First Beano Annual auctionedA spread from the first ever Beano Book, which pre-dates Dennis the Menace (Andy Newman/PA)

The weekly Beano comic was first published by Dundee-based DC Thomson in July 1938.

Robert Henshilwood, head of books for Keys, described the Beano as the “archetypal kids’ comic”, adding: “It is very rare to see a copy of the first ever Beano annual, especially in such good condition.”