Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after a catamaran was seized in the English Channel and a “significant quantity of cocaine” found.

The National Crime Agency said the Border Force cutter HMC Vigilant intercepted the vessel off the south-west coast of Cornwall and escorted it to Newlyn harbour.

The operation comes six weeks after hundreds of parcels stuffed with drugs were discovered on a yacht taken to the same port.

A catamaran alongside a Border Force vessel in Newlyn (Laurence Hartwell/PA)

“As part of a National Crime Agency-led operation, the Border Force cutter HMC Vigilant intercepted a catamaran off the south-west coast of Cornwall and escorted the vessel into Newlyn harbour on Thursday morning,” a spokesman for the NCA said.

“The investigation is ongoing and a significant quantity of cocaine has been removed from the boat.

A catamaran in Newlyn(National Crime Agency/PA)

“National Crime Agency and Border Force officers, supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, remain at the scene as searches continue.

“Five men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences and are now being questioned by National Crime Agency officers.”