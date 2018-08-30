Rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Gerard Depardieu are being investigated by authorities in France.

A French judicial official said a woman filed a complaint on Monday near the southern city of Aix-en-Provence and the case was assigned to Paris prosecutors on Wednesday.

The French film star has denied the allegations.

Graham Norton Show – LondonGerard Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault and rape (Ian West/PA)

Depardieu’s lawyer Herve Temime said on France’s BFM TV that the actor “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime”.

French newspaper Le Parisien and BFM TV said the woman, a 22-year-old comedian and dancer, reported that the 69-year-old assaulted her on August 7 and August 13 at his Paris home.