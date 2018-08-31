A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and daughter who were knifed to death in Solihull.

West Midlands Police said the man was detained in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham on Thursday evening in relation to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, 49.

The pair were stabbed at Ms Saleem’s home in Northdown Road just after 12.30am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Khaola Saleem, 49, was stabbed to death along with her daughter Raneem Oudeh, 22 (West Midlands Police/PA)

Following the incident, police and Crimestoppers had offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to the detention of shop worker Janbaz Tarin.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the community for their support over the last few days, the response to our appeals has been excellent and tonight resulted in this arrest.”

Police said the victims’ family had been updated on the development.

The force has not released the name of the arrested man.