An Islamic State terrorist will be sentenced later for a plot to kill the Prime Minister Theresa May.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 21, planned to bomb the gates of 10 Downing Street, kill guards and then attack Theresa May with a knife or gun.

He had pledged allegiance to IS and collected what he thought was an explosives-packed jacket and rucksack when he was arrested last November.

The drifter, originally from Birmingham, thought he was being helped by an IS handler when in fact he was talking to undercover officers.

He was snared by a network of undercover counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police, the FBI and MI5.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Rahman, from Finchley, north London, was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism in Britain.

Midway through the trial, he admitted helping a friend to join IS in Libya by recording an IS sponsorship video.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman planned to attack Theresa May with a knife or gun (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The trial had heard how Rahman was encouraged by an uncle who travelled to Syria to fight and was killed in a drone strike last June.

Two other uncles had been jailed in August 2016 for funding terrorism.

His concerned mother had moved to north London to get away from their influence, and Rahman was referred to the de-radicalisation Channel programme.

But Rahman spun a web of lies to Channel and went on to plot his attack over the course of two years.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman is caught on CCTV at Digbeth coach station, Birmingham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Rahman came to the attention of police in July last year when he complained he was being blackmailed, but failed to attend an appointment.

In August last year he was arrested on suspicion of sending indecent images to under-age girls, but never charged.

An examination of his mobile phone raised concerns he was harbouring extremist views.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman could be facing life behind bars for planning to bomb the gates of 10 Downing Street (Metropolitan Police/PA)

After his uncle’s death, he became even more determined and turned to the internet for help in his attack plans.

Rahman made contact with an FBI agent posing as an IS official online, who introduced him to an MI5 role-player.

The defendant revealed his plans, saying: “I want to do a suicide bomb on Parliament. I want to attempt to kill Theresa May.

“There are lorries here with big gas tankers, if a brother can drive it next to Parliament I will bomb.”

He later described using a suicide belt, a drone, an IED and poison, referred to as “P” or “curry mix”.

Rahman’s jacket was fitted with dummy explosives before his arrest (Metropolitan Police/PA)

By early November last year, he appeared settled on an attack on 10 Downing street with a suicide bomb, gun or knife.

He told an undercover officer: “(God willing) will be very big if I’m successful. I can’t mess up. I can’t get (martyrdom) if I get caught.”

On November 18 last year, Rahman carried out reconnaissance around Whitehall.

Two days later, he bought a rucksack from Argos before meeting an undercover officer in Brixton for it to be fitted with explosives.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman bought a rucksack from Argos to be fitted with explosives (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On November 28 last year, the officer handed back Rahman’s rucksack and coat, now packed with dummy explosives, and replica pepper spray.

Rahman told the officer he was “good to go” but was arrested as he walked away carrying the fake bomb, in Kensington.

The device belonging to Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Rahman claimed he had been set up by security services online, but a jury rejected his explanation and convicted him after 13 hours of deliberations.

He faces the prospect of life behind bars when he is sentenced by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Following Rahman’s conviction, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, from Scotland Yard, said: “His intention was to go to the gates of Number 10.

“If he had got hold of a genuine bomb, a gun, or a knife, we would have been talking about an individual who could have killed, injured and maimed a number of individuals in Whitehall.”