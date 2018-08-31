Dutch police have shot and injured a suspect following a stabbing at Amsterdam’s busy central railway station.

Police said two people were injured in the stabbing at Centraal Station on Friday morning, and a tunnel under the tracks was closed following the incident.

Emergency services converged on the station (Alex Furtula/AP)

The stabbing victims and the suspect were taken to hospital.

The motive for the stabbing is under investigation and police said “all possible scenarios are being kept open”.

Two platforms were closed to train traffic, but the station was not evacuated.

Two people were injured in the knife attack (Alex Furtula/AP)

Trams to and from the square in front of the station were stopped as police and emergency services converged on the area. Red and white police tape kept members of the public away from the scene.

Centraal Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to the Dutch capital, with regular trains linking it to the city’s Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week, with many tourists arriving for the weekend.