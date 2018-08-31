“Fearless pioneer” Lord Peter Melchett has died aged 71 after a colourful life as an environmental campaigner and Labour peer.

A major court case in 1999 saw the organic farmer face criminal damage charges alongside 27 fellow activists after ripping up genetically modified crops.

Lord Melchett, who became executive director of Greenpeace UK in 1989, and his colleagues were acquitted when the jury accepted their defence that they believed the crop would have polluted the environment.

Peter Melchett backed demonstrators who dumped four tonnes of genetically-engineered soya beans at Downing Street. (Matthew Fearn/PA)

Greenpeace UK executive director John Sauven paid tribute to a “pioneer”.

“Peter will be sorely missed by everyone who loved wildlife and wanted to protect the global environment,” he said.

“He made a huge difference to the lives of kids and patients in our schools and hospitals by campaigning for healthier food as part of the ‘Food for Life campaign.

“In Peter’s 12 years campaigning at Greenpeace he was both fearless in taking on big corporations like BP and Monsanto but also pioneering in supporting solutions like Greenfreeze refrigeration to save the ozone layer.

“We all live a little bit more peacefully with the earth and its animals as a result of his efforts. A true radical and campaigner to the end.”

Lord Melchett was a Labour party whip and a junior environment minister in 1974 under Harold Wilson, then Northern Ireland minister under Jim Callaghan.

Green MEP for the South West Molly Scott Cato, who is a member of the European Parliament’s agriculture committee, said his campaigning on environmental issues would “stand the test of time”.

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Peter Melchett, a tireless campaigner for a form of farming that worked with nature rather than against her,” she said.

“His work with the Soil Association helped establish its international reputation as the leading body on organic farming principles.

“By pushing for the highest possible standards of animal welfare and environmental and wildlife protection his life’s work will stand the test of time.”