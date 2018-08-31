Three Bulgarian ministers have resigned in the aftermath of a bus crash that killed 17 people and injured several others.

Prime minister Boyko Borissov had called for the resignations of his interior, transport and regional development ministers over the crash, and Valentin Radev, Ivaylo Moskovki and Nikolay Nankov have now agreed to take political responsibility and quit.

Mourners take part in a funeral for one of the victims of the crash (Filip Dvorski/AP)

The resignations of the three men, who had been nominated for the posts by Mr Borissov’s centre-right GERB party, require approval by parliament to take effect.

The crash last Saturday saw a tourist bus overturn and plunge down a hill about 30 miles north of the capital Sofia.

Thirteen people died at the scene, including a 13-year-old boy, and four others died in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.