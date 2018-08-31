Families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre have expressed anger at what they claimed is an “11th hour” disclosure by the Ministry of Defence.

The inquest into the shootings which took place in the Ballymurphy estate in west Belfast between August 9-11 1971 is due to formally start on September 10.

It comes after years of preliminary inquiries.

Soldiers have long been held responsible for killing 10 people in Ballymurphy but the accepted narrative became clouded earlier this year when former UVF members came forward to claim their organisation was also involved.

An 11th victim died after suffering a heart attack.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Defence handed over a database of almost 5,000 names of former soldiers to the Coroner’s Office.

The spreadsheet is believed to contain 4,773 entries of individuals from the Parachute Regiment, Queen’s Regiment and Queen’s Division who had been serving at the time of the shootings.

The Coroner’s Office had been attempting to trace former soldiers who may have been at Ballymurphy during the shootings to call as witnesses to the inquest.

Padraig O Muirigh, a solicitor who acts for many of the families, said the development has come at the 11th hour.

“We have been informed by the Coroner’s Office that the MoD has discovered a database of almost 5,000 soldiers who potentially could be involved at Ballymurphy,” he said.

“The families are very angry, very concerned at the disclosure of this information.

“They have waited 47 years for this (inquest).

“The MoD had been requested to provide information about soldiers on many, many occasions and failed to produce adequate information.

“The concern is that this will have an impact on the commencement of this inquest and they take a very cynical view of this disclosure.”

John Taggart, whose father Daniel, 44, was killed, has accused the MoD of trying to delay the inquest.

John Taggart’s father Daniel was killed in the Ballymurphy massacre.

“In 2011, the MoD released a statement saying they would fully co-operate with the Ballymurphy inquest,” he said.

“That was a lie, and this database is a stalling tactic.

“The families are angry, disgusted and devastated.

“In six working days our inquest was meant to start, all of a sudden you have this.

“The MoD have tried to swamp the Coroner’s Office with new information in a dirty tactic to try and prevent us from having our inquest.

“We have fought hard, done a lot of work for our inquest. Everyone was ready to go.

“This has been created to stop and delay our inquest.

“We have fought for 47 years, we are angry and we are not going away.”

Another preliminary hearing in the inquest is due to take place next week.

A Catholic priest and a mother-of-eight were among those killed during three days of gunfire involving members of the Parachute Regiment in August 1971.

Another man died of a heart attack following an alleged violent confrontation with the troops in the west Belfast estate.

The shootings took place as the Army moved in to republican strongholds to arrest IRA suspects in the wake of the introduction by the Stormont administration of the controversial policy of internment without trial.