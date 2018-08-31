At least seven people have been killed in a head-on crash between a truck and coach in the US.

A blown tyre on the truck forced it into oncoming traffic on Interstate 40 in New Mexico, where it collided with the Greyhound bus.

Many of the 49 passengers on board the coach, which was travelling to Phoenix from Albuquerque, were injured in the crash near the Arizona border.

Emergency crews at the scene of a collision between a Greyhound passenger bus and a truck (KQRENews13/AP)

New Mexico State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

At least nine coach passengers are being treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, but their conditions are not known.

Passing motorists described a chaotic scene with passengers on the ground and people screaming.

Witness Eric Huff said the truck’s trailer was upside down and “shredded to pieces” and the front of the Greyhound was smashed, with many of the seats pressed together. Part of the side of the coach was torn off, he added.

Passing lorry driver Santos Soto shot video showing the front of the Greyhound sheared off and the truck split open, with its contents of produce strewn across the road.

He saw people sobbing on the side of the road as bystanders tried to comfort them.

“I was really traumatised myself, because I’ve been driving about two years and I had never seen anything like that before,” Mr Soto said.

“I’m a pretty strong person and I broke down and cried for at least 30 minutes,” he added.

Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker said: “We are fully co-operating with local authorities and will also complete an investigation of our own.”

The crash occurred near the town of Thoreau and forced the closure of westbound lanes of the interstate.