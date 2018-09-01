A variety of news makes the front pages on Saturday – from the latest on Frank Field’s resignation to a new treatment for cancer.

The Daily Express reports that a computer tool which uses artificial intelligence could help save the lives of thousands of cancer patients.

Scientists said the machine, which was designed in Britain, can learn to predict how tumours will grow and spread, the paper adds.

The i describes it as a “cancer treatment revolution”, and reports that the technique will boost patients’ survival chances.

Meanwhile, former home secretary Lord Blunkett features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, warning that Mr Field’s resignation must be a “catalyst for seismic change” or the Labour Party will risk falling into “decline and irrelevance”.

The Daily Mirror leads on a court case, reporting that a teenager avoided jail for a third “violent attack”, while The Sun says the parents of Alfie Evans, who died from a degenerative brain condition in April, have welcomed a baby boy.

Education leads both The Guardian and the Daily Mail, with The Guardian carrying an investigation into the number of pupils being excluded from school.

The Mail reports that a major audit found up to 14 children were fighting for each place at top primary schools.

Elsewhere, The Times says tax avoiders are being blocked from receiving honours, according to a “secret” memo.

The Financial Times leads on Coca-Cola buying the Costa Coffee chain from Whitbread for £3.9 billion.

And the Daily Star reports that an astronaut used his finger to plug a leak in the International Space Station after it was hit by a meteorite.