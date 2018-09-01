Singer Lana Del Rey has cancelled her planned performance at an Israeli music festival after pressure from Palestinian boycott activists.

In a Twitter message Del Rey said she is delaying “until a time when I can schedule visits for both my Israeli and Palestinian fans”.

It was not clear whether it was a direct response to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement’s boycott call. But it marked a setback for Israel, which aims to prevent politics from infiltrating the arts.

Del Rey was to headline the inaugural Meteor Festival in northern Israel next week.

BDS urges businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel.

It says it is a non-violent way to promote the Palestinian cause. But Israel says it masks a more far-reaching aim to delegitimise or destroy the Jewish state.