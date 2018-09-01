A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in a car in Birmingham.

The 33-year-old was gunned down in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, at 9.45pm on Saturday August 25.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and died six days later.

West Midlands Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and are trying to trace the car and its occupants.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison said: “Sadly this has now become a murder inquiry after the man’s tragic death.

“I would ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to us to come forward.

“Guns have no place in our society and we are determined to bring anyone who thinks it is acceptable to carry and use one to justice.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.