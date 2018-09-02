An 87-year-old driver failed an eye test after narrowly missing a police car when he turned the wrong way onto a main road.

Officers had just left the A3 near at Ripley, in Surrey, when a Honda Jazz pulled out of a junction, forcing their vehicle to swerve out of the way.

Surrey police posted dash-cam footage of the near-miss on Sunday.

All drivers must be able to read a number plate from a distance of 20.5 mts. This was the moment the driver got the entire registration correct and the officers’ noted the distance of 7.3 mts as part of their evidence. pic.twitter.com/zk6kBZEAp1 — RPU – Surrey Police (@SurreyRoadCops) September 2, 2018

The force said the car continued the wrong way onto the dual carriageway before it was stopped and turned around.

The driver, an 87-year-old man from Woking, voluntarily surrendered his driving licence after failing a roadside eye test.

Police said he could only read a number plate from just 7.3m (24ft) away.

Drivers are legally required to be able to read a registration plate from a distance of 20.5m (around 67ft).

Police said the man was also reported for two offences, adding that the the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will be informed.