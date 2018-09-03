A massive fire has ripped through a 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro, sending large plumes of smoke into the air.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio, but it was not immediately clear how the fire began.

Fire burns inside the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)

News portal G1, citing the museum, reported that nobody was injured and the fire began after the museum had closed for the day.

Sergeant Moises Torres from the state’s firefighting headquarters said firefighters got the call and were dispatched at 7.30pm.

He said there was no immediate information about injuries.

(Twitter screenshot)

In a statement, President Michel Temer said it was “a sad day for all Brazilians.”

“Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost,” said Mr Temer.

According to the museum’s website, it has thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, and is part of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The collections include artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil, according to the website.

Many of those collections came from members of Brazil’s royal family.