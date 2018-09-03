Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has announced shows in the UK and Ireland as part of his final world tour.

The former Black Sabbath frontman, 69, will kick off the European leg of his No More Tours 2 trek with a show in Dublin on January 30.

The performer will then head to the UK for six shows starting at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on February 1. He will also stop in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and his home city of Birmingham before finishing up with a show at London’s O2 Arena on February 11.

Osbourne said: “I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers.

“I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

Osbourne will be joined on the tour by heavy metal band Judas Priest as support. His own band will consist of long-term collaborators guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Cluefetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

Ozzy Osbourne has said the tour will be a celebration of his 50-year career (Yui Mok/PA)

The tour will be Osbourne’s final jaunt, though he will perform select live shows in the future.

The title of the upcoming tour is a reference to Osbourne’s 1992 tour which had been billed as his last. After it was found that he had been incorrectly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Osbourne changed his mind and continued to tour.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 9am.

The singer, who is often known as The Prince of Darkness, founded Black Sabbath in 1969 alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward before initially leaving in 1978.

The group are widely credited with inventing and popularising the heavy mental genre of music.

Osbourne reunited with Iommi and Butler for an album in 2013 which was called 13.

On February 4 2017 the trio brought the curtain down on the band’s career with the final show of a farewell tour in Birmingham.

As a solo artist Osbourne has released 11 albums with his debut Blizzard Of Ozz arriving in 1980. It featured two of his most revered songs, Crazy Train and Mr Crowley.

Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.