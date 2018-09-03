Police believe a man who was last seen more than a month ago may have been hitchhiking.

Jamie Williams, from Inverness, has been reported missing from his home by his family.

The 46-year-old was last seen in the city’s Church Street on July 27.

Police Scotland said it is understood he does not have access to a vehicle and may be hitchhiking.

He has only recently been reported missing after concerns were raised by his family.

Mr Williams is described as being around 6ft4, of a stocky build with dark/greying hair which is long on top and short at the sides.

He has brown eyes, an English accent and when last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.