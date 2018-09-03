A London Underground driver whose train dragged an elderly woman into a tunnel may have failed to adequately check a CCTV monitor, an accident investigation has found.

Analysis of the comparatively short stopping time at Notting Hill Gate station, west London, suggests he could have been paying “little conscious attention” to platform footage, according to a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The 78-year-old passenger was hospitalised for over a month after suffering multiple bone fractures and a serious soft tissue injury to her right leg.

The accident occurred when her canvas tote bag became trapped in the doors of a Central line train as she attempted to board on January 31.

She was dragged for 75 metres along the platform and 15 metres further into a tunnel at a speed of up to 22 mph before the train stopped.

It took the emergency services around an hour to rescue her from beneath the train due to difficulties with working in the confined space.

The report stated that the driver attempted to start the train at about the same time the doors closed, but the train’s safety system prevented the train from moving.

Five seconds later, the driver again pressed the start buttons and the train departed.

A sample collected by London Underground found this action has a frequency of just 0.09%. The RAIB said this suggests the driver may not have properly processed the information on the CCTV monitor in his cab.

The train only stopped at the station for 23 seconds. This was the shortest of 16 trains samples, with an average of 32 seconds.

The driver, who was not named by the RAIB, has been operating Tube trains since 1999 and there were no previous incidents or disciplinary problems on his record.

The passenger lives in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, and is a regular user of public transport in the capital.

She arrived at the platform when the train was slowing to a stop and walked towards the middle of the train to be in a better position for her destination.

When she heard the door warning alarm, she quickly approached a door. As she led with her arm, her bag swung into the carriage and became trapped in the closing door.

Evidence suggests the handles of the bag twisted around her wrist, making it “very difficult to free herself”.

The RAIB made five recommendations to London Underground, concerning the detection of objects by train door systems; how the design of a task, equipment and training can influence attention and awareness; and the use of emergency stop facilities at platforms.