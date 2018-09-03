Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri has announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows.

Mr Macri said in a televised statement that he will also allocate more economic aid and strengthen food plans for Argentines who suffer from poverty and have been affected by skyrocketing inflation.

Journalists listen to a recorded message from Mauricio Macri as they wait for a news conference by Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The changes come as Mr Macri attempts to cut the country’s deficit and calm markets.

The peso fell to an all-time low of 39.2 per US dollar last week.

Argentina has been forced to impose interest rate hikes and tighten the fiscal deficit target to try to stop the devaluation.