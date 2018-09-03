A motion of no confidence against Belfast UUP councillor Jim Rodgers in his chairing of a key city council committee has been withdrawn.

Alliance councillor Michael Long withdrew the motion he proposed last month during the monthly meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday evening.

Mr Long proposed the no confidence motion at a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources committee in August.

He claimed then that it was over comments which Mr Rodgers made in the media about council staff.

But at the meeting of the full council on Monday, Mr Long said he wanted to withdraw the motion, saying since then he had learned that Mr Rodgers had taken action to rectify the issues that arose.

Mr Rodgers did not make any comment at the meeting.

His UUP colleague Jeffrey Dudgeon welcomed the withdrawal of the proposal.