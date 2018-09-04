Half of young people say their confidence in politicians has got worse over the past year, a survey has shown.

Debt, the cost of living and anxiety about Brexit have also worsened over the past year, Populus Data Solutions researchers found.

Young Women’s Trust (YWT) chief executive Carole Easton, who commissioned the survey, said MPs needed to help young people tackle their problems.

“Young people are saying they feel ignored by politicians,” Dr Easton said.

“MPs need to step up, start listening to them and provide them with hope for the future.

“As well as improving young people’s job opportunities and ending the discrimination that sees under-25s paid less than their older counterparts for the same work, Young Women’s Trust is calling for MPs to hold events with young women in their constituencies to listen to their views.”

The YWT charity, which supports young women on low or no pay, surveyed 4,000 people and found 2,000 have less confidence in MPs now than this time last year.

Disillusionment is highest in the north of England, with 58% feeling ignored in the North West and 57% in the North East.

Overall just one in 10 young people said they feel listened to.

The most common cause for concern was finances (42%) followed by the impact of Brexit (38%) and not earning enough to live on (37%).

The most popular solution was raising the £3.70 apprentice minimum wage, with 83% support, and introducing equal pay by extending the National Living Wage to under-25s (80% support).

Another popular policy would be to ban zero-hours contracts, supported by 52% of respondents.

The charity also polled 1,000 baby boomers, with 65% of 54 to 72-year-olds reporting falling confidence in politicians over the last 12 months.