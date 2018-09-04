Fertility patients are being asked to give feedback on their treatment in the first ever national survey.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) has launched the first-ever National Fertility Patient Survey.

The regulator is seeking views on patient satisfaction over various elements of the care they received while undergoing treatments such as IVF, ovulation induction or intrauterine insemination.

Today we’ve launched our first ever UK-wide fertility patient survey with @YouGov! If you’ve had fertility treatment in the last 5 years, we want to hear from you. Have your say at https://t.co/2CKV0fYjK2 — HFEA (@HFEA) September 3, 2018

Patients who received care in the last five years are being invited to take part.

Sally Cheshire, chairwoman of the HFEA, said: “Patients are at the heart of everything we do.

“We license and inspect clinics to ensure you receive the best quality treatment; we regularly update our website to ensure you have the best information; we work with clinic professionals to make sure you get the best advice and care.

“We want all patients who have fertility treatment in the UK to receive high quality, consistent treatment, care and emotional support and to pay fair costs for that care.

“We would appreciate you taking the time to complete our survey. Your views matter to us, to the sector and to all clinic staff.”

The National Fertility Patient Survey Can be completed through: www.yougov.com/hfea