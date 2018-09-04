A French minister says the country’s navy is ready to intervene to prevent further clashes between French and British fishermen who bumped boats over access to scallop fisheries off the French coast last week.

Agriculture minister Stephane Travert expressed hope that British and French fishermen will strike a deal to resolve their dispute when they meet on Wednesday for talks.

Speaking to broadcaster CNEWS, Mr Travert said: “We can’t continue like this, we can’t carry on having clashes like this.”

He added that the French navy is ready to intervene if necessary.

About 35 French boats confronted five British ones, sometimes banging hulls, in international waters off the coast of northern France last week, amid tensions over access to scallop fisheries.