A driver has been caught by police filling in paperwork on a motorway.

While many workers may use their car as a mobile office, this motorist took things a step further, by using his steering wheel as a desk on the M5 in Devon.

Every job has paperwork, but that doesn’t mean you should be filling it out on your steering wheel whilst driving along the M5!!! 📝🚐 Driver reported for the offence with a fine and points in the post to them. 3788 #FatalFive #NoExcuse — D&C Police No Excuse (@DC_NoExcuse) September 4, 2018

The motorist, who has not been identified, was caught by Devon and Cornwall’s dedicated No Excuse road safety team on Tuesday morning.

The team tweeted: “Every job has paperwork, but that doesn’t mean you should be filling it out on your steering wheel whilst driving along the M5.

“Driver reported for the offence with a fine and points in the post to them.”

Distraction driving, including using a mobile phone whilst driving, can carry a hefty fine and points on your licence.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez condemned the driver.

“I am shocked that people still think this kind of behaviour is acceptable,” she said.

“Nothing is so important that it can’t wait until you have reached your destination or pulled over in a safe place.

“Drivers need to understand that their actions have consequences – some of which can prove fatal. I hope the driver in question learns their lesson and won’t repeat what’s been seen today.

“This is fantastic work by our No Excuse team helping to make our roads safer for all users.”