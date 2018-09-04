A total of 12 new Bills have been announced in the Scottish Government’s legislative programme for 2018/19:

Biometric Data Bill – Will establish provision for a statutory code of practice covering acquisition, use, retention and disposal of biometric data such as fingerprints, DNA and facial images.

Budget Bill – Sets out the government’s tax and spending plans.

Census (Amendment) Bill – Will allow National Records of Scotland to ask voluntary questions on sexual orientation and transgender status/history from the 2021 census onwards.

Consumer Protection Bill – Will establish a new statutory consumer body.

Disclosure Bill – Will make changes to existing laws to support reforms to the disclosure system. It follows criticism of the system when allegations of child abuse in football emerged.

Electoral Franchise Bill – Aimed at protecting EU citizens’ rights to vote in Scottish Parliament and local government elections.

Electoral Reform Bill – Will implement a range of electoral reforms.

Family Law Bill – Will make changes to family law, in particular to ensure a child’s best interests are at the centre of contact and residence cases.

Female Genital Mutilation Bill – Aimed a strengthening existing laws on FGM. The Bill will seek to introduce protection orders for women and girls at risk, and put guidance for professionals on a statutory footing.

Non-Domestic Rates Bill – Will implement the recommendations of the Barclay Review. The Bill will include measures aimed at improving the administration of the system, reform of a number of rates reliefs and measures to tackle avoidance.

Scottish National Investment Bank Bill – Will pave the way for a Scottish National Investment Bank.

South of Scotland Enterprise Agency Bill – Will establish the new agency in the South of Scotland.