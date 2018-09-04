A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, with a concrete segment slamming to the ground and killing at least one person, officials said.

Half a dozen vehicles, including a bus, fell with the broken section of concrete, about 100ft long, in the Majerhat neighbourhood.

The collapse happened in the Majerhat neighbourhood of Kolkata (Indranil Mukherjee/AP)

News reports said more than 20 people were taken to hospital, and at least one person died, according to an official at Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital.

Officials are unsure how many people might be trapped beneath the concrete, and police and firefighters worked into the night, using cutting tools to clear the wreckage.

Rescuers work into the night (Bikas Das/AP)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters that several transportation workers may have been in a small office under the overpass when it collapsed.

It was the second major road collapse in Kolkata in recent years. In 2016, a section of an unfinished overpass cutting through Kolkata collapsed, killing 26 people and leaving dozens injured.

An official report blamed that accident on bad design and poor-quality materials.