Millennials would be lost on holiday without their phone, according to a survey.

Some 36% of 20 to 29-year-olds admitted to relying on their handsets for directions abroad, while only 7% of over 60s said they needed one on their travels.

The study, which was conducted with 13,000 adults, showed that over a quarter (28%) of millennials would not know how to travel from the airport to their accommodation without their smartphones, compared with only 5% of baby boomers.

“As technology continues to help keep the world connected, it is no surprise that so many young people rely on their mobile phone to check-in to flights and navigate their chosen destination,” said Opodo.co.uk boss Robert McNamara.

In the UK, the results suggest that men are slightly more dependent on their phones abroad than women, at 23% versus 18%.

Taking photos came out as the top reason for Britons wanting to take their phones abroad, followed by getting around their destination, using a digital boarding pass, translating words into English and travel between the airport and accommodation.